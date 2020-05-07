Sections

2 arrested in connection with murder of Indian-origin man in London

The police have not named those arrested, but said one is aged 20, the other 24, and both are in custody in a west London police station.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times London

Baljit Singh, the indian-origin man who was killed in London. (Photo: Scotland Yard)

Scotland Yard has arrested two people in connection with the murder of a London-based man, Baljit Singh, who was assaulted in Hayes on April 25, officials said on Thursday.

The police have not named those arrested, but said one is aged 20, the other 24, and both are in custody in a west London police station. A post mortem at the Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of Singh’s death as compression to the neck.

Detective chief inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this tragic incident and our investigation is still very much ongoing. I want to thank the public for their help so far and also renew my appeal for any information”.

The police and the London Ambulance Service were called around 11 pm on April 25 to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 37-year-old Singh, who lived locally.



“Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life…I would like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes from around 22.00 hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals”, Rance added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

UK economy faces deepest recession as PM Boris Johnson mulls ease in curbs
May 07, 2020 17:08 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 17:01 IST
Hollywood review: New Netflix series is a ludicrous version of La La Land
May 07, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.