Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak

2 in 5 Indian-Americans worried about financial stability due to Covid: Report

According to the report which is based on a recent Covid-19 survey, one in six tested positive or know a family member of the Indian community member who tested positive.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

According to the report which is based on a recent Covid-19 survey, one in six tested positive or know a family member of the Indian community member who tested positive. (AP file photo)

Two in five Indian-Americans are worried about their long-term financial stability due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but almost all are changing their lifestyle, according to a first-of-its-kind survey about the contagion’s impact on the community.

Similarly, 30 per cent of the Indian-Americans have had financial impact on their job and internship, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said in a report on Saturday.

According to the report which is based on a recent Covid-19 survey, one in six tested positive or know a family member of the Indian community member who tested positive. However, only a few Indian-Americans faced immigration impacts from this pandemic.

“FIIDS conducted the survey of Indo-Americans to find out the impact of the Covid-19 on them and the community’s response,” said Khanderao Kand, director of FIIDS.



This is the first of its kind survey about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic among the Indian-Americans.

“We found various organisations and individuals from the resilient community went beyond to help the mainstream population with mask, food, medical help and staying arrangement,” he said.

While five in six Indian-Americans have no change or a positive change to family relationships, one in four feel stressed or hopelessness, according to the survey.

“Almost all (Indian-Americans) are changing their lifestyle,” FIIDS said.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 9.9 million people and killed more than 498,000 across the world.

The US is the worst affected country with over 2.5 million cases and more than 1,25,000 deaths.

The Covid-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a “severe recession”.

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No way to play cancelled Tests if ICC doesn’t extend WTC cycle: BCB
Jun 28, 2020 12:42 IST
Have to be even more careful during Unlock phase: PM Modi stresses on Mann ki Baat
Jun 28, 2020 12:41 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat: It is too early to start shooting projects
Jun 28, 2020 12:38 IST
David Beckham’s DIY project during quarantine
Jun 28, 2020 12:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.