Sections

2 selected for Indira Gandhi Scholarship at Oxford

Kulkarni and Choudhary will pursue doctoral study (DPhil) in zoology and biochemistry respectively while being based at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD).

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 04:54 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times London

Divya Choudhary (left) and Apoorva Kulkarni (right) were awarded the annual Indira Gandhi Scholarship. (OICSD, Oxford)

The annual Indira Gandhi Scholarship at the University of Oxford has been awarded to two Indians – Apoorva Kulkarni and Divya Choudhary – an India-focussed centre based in the university’s Somerville College said on Monday.

Kulkarni and Choudhary will pursue doctoral study (DPhil) in zoology and biochemistry respectively while being based at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD). The centre awards the Indira Gandhi Scholarships towards research on sustainable development challenges faced by the Indian sub-continent.

Candidates are selected based on their academic merit and alignment of their work with the centre’s impact themes such as climate change, energy, cities, healthcare, environmental sustainability and food and water security, OICSD said.

Kulkarni will study the inclusion of traditional ecological knowledge alongside scientific ecological knowledge for conserving endemic and threatened bird species in the tropical forests of central Western Ghats, aiming to contribute towards mainstreaming indigenous communities and livelihoods in biodiversity conservation.



Kulkarni, whose earlier projects included community-based species conservation, animal movement ecology and bioacoustics studies, said: “The scholarship has helped my envisioned research come to reality by reducing my burden of funding for the next three years of my doctoral study and by lending me the opportunity to focus on making a positive impact on the conservation paradigm in India.”

Choudhary, who recently graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, majoring in Chemical Engineering, will focus on understanding the evolution of bacteria under antibiotic stress, addressing the challenge of increasing antibiotic resistance in micro-organisms across the world.

“Being a part of the OICSD community will provide me a platform to understand the interdisciplinary links between scientific research advancements and better healthcare, thus touching people’s lives,” she said.

The centre was established by Somerville College in 2013 with a £3 million grant from India (and a matching grant from Oxford). Indira Gandhi, an alumna of the college, studied Modern History there in 1937.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 selected for Indira Gandhi Scholarship at Oxford
Jun 30, 2020 04:54 IST
Delhiwale: Blooming in the pandemic
Jun 30, 2020 04:21 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jun 30, 2020 04:26 IST
Covid-19: Centre issues Unlock 2 protocol
Jun 30, 2020 03:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.