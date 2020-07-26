Sections

Indian couple found dead in flat in UAE: Report

Janardhanan Pattiery, 57, and Minija, 52, from Kerala’s Kozhikode district, were residents of Abu Dhabi for nearly 18 years, Khaleej Times reported.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:57 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Dubai

The couple’s only son, who studied in Abu Dhabi, works in Bengaluru. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representataive Image))

An Indian couple have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in their flat in Abu Dhabi, media reports said.

Pattiery, who worked with a travel agency, had recently lost his job. Minija was a chartered accountant.

“They were calm and quiet people. I don’t remember them having any issue with anyone. Pattiery had lost his job. Earlier they had sold their car. All friends and colleagues are shocked. This is unexpected,” the report quoted a family friend as saying.



The couple’s only son, who studied in Abu Dhabi, works in Bengaluru.

The police found them dead inside their flat on Thursday night, the report said.

A social worker is following the case for the repatriation of the mortal remains.

The cause of their death was not immediately known.

