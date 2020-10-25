Sections
E-Paper

Indian diaspora in Canada holds protest against Pakistan sponsored terrorism

The diaspora called this day a Black Day in humanity’s history,the protesters chanted ‘Band Kero Band Kero, Pakistan Dehshat Gardi Band Kero” (Pakistan! Stop Terrorism), “Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan,Sab hei Hindustan.”

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:14 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Toronto

Indian diaspora on Saturday staged a protest outside Pakistan Consulate,Toronto,Canada to register their protest over Pakistan’s attack and invasion on October 22, 1947 (REUTERS)

Indian diaspora on Saturday staged a protest outside Pakistan Consulate,Toronto,Canada to register their protest over Pakistan’s attack and invasion on October 22, 1947.

The diaspora called this day a Black Day in humanity’s history. The protesters chanted ‘Band Kero Band Kero, Pakistan Dehshat Gardi Band Kero” (Pakistan! Stop Terrorism), “Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan,Sab hei Hindustan.” They urged the Pakistani government to end terrorism.

“We are gathered here to protest against the genocide committed upon the people of Kashmir in 1947 by the terrorist state of Pakistan. On October 22, Pakistan army and its tribal force organised gathered forces, led by a Pakistani major that invaded into Kashmir, a peaceful Kashmir where there was no provocation against the Pakistani state and its people,” a protestor said.

“The tribal militia committed genocide and raped women and plundered the peaceful land of Kashmir,” he added.



Another protestor said, “Today, on October 24, we are protesting in front of the Toronto consulate so that Pakistan government realises that terrorism is not alright.”

The members of the Baloch Human Rights Council Canada also participated in the protest to show their solidarity with the Indian diaspora.

The protest was arranged by Hindu Forum Canada and Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum. The members of ‘Canadians for Human Rights Watch’, ‘Canada India Global Forum’ and NIMITTEKAM CANADA also participated in this protest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 14:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Curran removes Finch early
Oct 25, 2020 15:58 IST
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Oct 25, 2020 14:39 IST

latest news

DJ Doggo in the house: Watch dog ‘make’ music with its human
Oct 25, 2020 15:51 IST
US disease expert Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine verdict due by early December
Oct 25, 2020 15:49 IST
CSBC Bihar Police Constable result 2020 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in, check here
Oct 25, 2020 15:49 IST
Home chefs to cook up Navratri delight for Kanjaks amid pandemic
Oct 25, 2020 15:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.