Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian man in Singapore who died from heart disease later found to have Covid-19

The man is the eighth person in the country who had Covid-19 and died but was not added to the official toll because the death was not caused by the coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Singapore

In some cases where patients died due to blood clots or heart-related issues, the patients were only confirmed to have had Covid-19 after their deaths. (REUTERS)

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner, MOH said in its press release on Thursday.

He was found unconscious at his residence on June 8 and was admitted to Singapore General Hospital’s emergency department. He died on the same day, according to media reports.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on June 10 after his demise.

The man is the eighth person in the country who had Covid-19 and died but was not added to the official toll because the death was not caused by the coronavirus.



In all, seven deaths have been attributed to heart- or blood-related issues in Singapore.

The eighth, a migrant worker from India with Covid-19, died from multiple injuries after he was found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In some cases where patients died due to blood clots or heart-related issues, the patients were only confirmed to have had Covid-19 after their deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election and all the latest news
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
Maison founder Gaurav Bhatia’s Mumbai home is an Indophile’s ode to a fantastical universe
Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST
Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab goes viral
Jun 12, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.