Indian man in Singapore who died from heart disease later found to have Covid-19

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner, MOH said in its press release on Thursday.

He was found unconscious at his residence on June 8 and was admitted to Singapore General Hospital’s emergency department. He died on the same day, according to media reports.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on June 10 after his demise.

The man is the eighth person in the country who had Covid-19 and died but was not added to the official toll because the death was not caused by the coronavirus.

In all, seven deaths have been attributed to heart- or blood-related issues in Singapore.

The eighth, a migrant worker from India with Covid-19, died from multiple injuries after he was found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In some cases where patients died due to blood clots or heart-related issues, the patients were only confirmed to have had Covid-19 after their deaths.