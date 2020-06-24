Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian national who recovered from Covid-19 dies of heart attack in Singapore

It was the 11th case of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus but died from other causes, according to the daily which cited the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its Tuesday evening update.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 09:04 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Singapore

The Indian man fainted on Tuesday morning at a temporary housing site for migrant workers and was taken to the emergency department at Singapore General Hospital.

A 48-year-old Indian national, who was earlier assessed to have recovered from coronavirus, died from ischaemic heart disease, reported The Straits Times.

It was the 11th case of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus but died from other causes, according to the daily which cited the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its Tuesday evening update.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The Indian man fainted on Tuesday morning at a temporary housing site for migrant workers and was taken to the emergency department at Singapore General Hospital.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 15.



The MOH has said that only those cases where the primary or underlying cause of death is attributed to Covid-19 should be added to the official death count.

“This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths,” it explained.

About 3,700 more foreign workers, who have recovered from Covid-19, can potentially be allowed to return to work as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of those cleared of the virus to about 79,000 migrant workers.

There are 3,23,000 migrant workers living in dormitories which have emerged as the most disease spreading clusters here. But more and more dorms are being cleared of Covid-19 following intensified medical testing of its residents.

With 405 new cases discharged on Tuesday, 35,985 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 192 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,219 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes, including the latest death.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Arjun Rampal shares a sweet birthday wish for teenage daughter Myra
Jun 24, 2020 09:07 IST
From a gap of Rs 30 a litre to costing more than petrol: How diesel price has surged
Jun 24, 2020 09:05 IST
Indian national who recovered from Covid-19 dies of heart attack in Singapore
Jun 24, 2020 09:04 IST
Didn’t get enough runs on the board to put India under pressure: Tim Paine
Jun 24, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.