Sections

Indian-origin man charged with assisting offender in murder case in UK

The pair have been refused bail and the police said that the results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim are still awaited.

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

The human remains of the unidentified woman had been discovered by the police in two suitcases close to a quarry near Coleford in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night. (HT File)

An Indian-origin man in the UK has been charged with assisting an offender and remanded in custody in connection with a murder inquiry in south-west England.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, from Wolverhampton in central England, appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court along with a 27-year-old woman, who is charged with the murder of a woman whose remains were found in the Forest of Dean area of Gloucestershire earlier this week.

“A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of human remains in the Forest of Dean on the evening of Tuesday 12 May,” the local Gloucestershire Police said in a statement.

“Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, and of Salisbury Road, Birmingham has been charged with the murder of a woman on or before May 12, 2020. Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, and of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton has been charged with assisting an offender on or before May 12, 2020,” the statement added.



The pair have been refused bail and the police said that the results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim are still awaited.

The human remains of the unidentified woman had been discovered by the police in two suitcases close to a quarry near Coleford in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night.

Police were alerted after a member of the public reported suspicions about a vehicle due to its erratic driving. The vehicle was located a short while later and two people were spoken to by officers, leading to the discovery of two suitcases containing the remains.

A post-mortem was found to be inconclusive and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of death, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

20-year-old killed as truck rams into bike in Gurdaspur
May 16, 2020 18:05 IST
Gurdaspur Cooperative Bank launches mobile ATM van
May 16, 2020 18:02 IST
Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep their umbrellas apart
May 16, 2020 17:59 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman announces easing of restrictions on utilisation of air space
May 16, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.