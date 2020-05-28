Sections

Indian-origin men get over 15 years in jail after £20 million drugs bust in UK

The police said that on December 11, 2019, a team of specialist crime officers stopped a van, which was being driven by Sahota. On inspection, officers discovered a large quantity of cocaine mixed among pallets of frozen food; the total weight of the cocaine was 168 kg.

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:05 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times London

The two jailed are Baldev Singh Sahota, 54, from Oldbury in the West Midlands and Shakti Gupta, 34, from Birmingham (Photo courtesy: Scotland Yard)

Two Indian-origin men have been sentenced by the Birmingham Crown Court to over 15 years in jail each following one of Scotland Yard’s biggest drugs busts worth more than £20 million, the police said on Thursday.

The two are Baldev Singh Sahota, 54, from Oldbury in the West Midlands and Shakti Gupta, 34, from Birmingham; they were jailed for 16 years and 18 years respectively following one of the largest land seizures of Class A drugs in the UK: 172 kg of cocaine.

The police said that on December 11, 2019, a team of specialist crime officers stopped a van, which was being driven by Sahota. On inspection, officers discovered a large quantity of cocaine mixed among pallets of frozen food; the total weight of the cocaine was 168 kg.

A further search was carried out at an address in Birmingham on the same day, when 4 kg of Class A drugs (cocaine and MDMA) and 1 kg of cutting agent were discovered. Gupta was arrested here. Both later pleaded guilty to offence of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.



Detective superintendent Neil Ballard said: “This operation has resulted in one of the largest land seizures of cocaine within the UK, ever. It is an extremely significant amount of Class A drugs that indicates the scale of this organised drug supply”.

“This result should serve as a stark warning to anyone involved in the supply of drugs in London and the rest of the UK that we will do everything we legitimately can to bring you to justice”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 75.76 against US dollar
May 28, 2020 15:06 IST
Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyotika says she rejected roles that were not respectable
May 28, 2020 15:05 IST
Hurrying back home to skip Covid fury, migrant workers in Bihar stare at uncertain future
May 28, 2020 15:05 IST
Kartik Aaryan says Dostana 2 will push the envelope for him
May 28, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.