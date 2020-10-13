Sections
E-Paper

Indian-origin philanthropist Harish Kotecha wins lifetime achievement award in US

Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to honour people who have tirelessly worked to ensure that all children may have what most take for granted: safety, shelter, and a future and that young people without shelter may find the promise of tomorrow.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 07:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

Harish Kotecha has won the prestigious Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award. (@HinduCharities/Facebook Photo)

Indian-origin philanthropist Harish Kotecha has been awarded the prestigious Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his work in the US for meeting the needs of children and youth experiencing homelessness.

The lifetime achievement award from the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) was presented to Kotecha, who is founder and president of Hindu Charities for America (HC4A), at its 32nd annual conference on October 9, a statement said.

Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to honour people who have tirelessly worked to ensure that all children may have what most take for granted: safety, shelter, and a future and that young people without shelter may find the promise of tomorrow.

NAECHY’s Board of Directors were impressed with “your (Kotecha’s) ability to transform a singular movement into a replicable programme that now is established in 4 major cities,” the statement said.

In her award letter to Kotecha, Jimiyu Evans, president, NAEHCY wrote that, “We are glad to have an advocate like you in the field to meet the needs of children and youth experiencing homelessness – supporting and encouraging academic success – while implementing programme coordination and community collaboration.” In his remarks, Kotecha said that the award recognised the impact of HC4A, all the volunteers, donors, sponsors and well-wishers of HC4A! Hindu Charities for America has programmes for homeless or near-homeless students, provide school supplies at the start of the school year. To date, over 11,000 low income children have been gifted with backpacks at the onset of the school year.

It also awards vocational training scholarships to low-income, nontraditional students. Over 550 students have received vocational training scholarships that have pulled them out of poverty into well-paying and meaningful careers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Oct 13, 2020 07:14 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
Oct 13, 2020 05:54 IST
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
Oct 13, 2020 07:35 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 13, 2020 05:39 IST

latest news

7-year-old girl in Tehri becomes fifth leopard victim in less than a month in Uttarakhand
Oct 13, 2020 08:17 IST
Covid-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many
Oct 13, 2020 08:16 IST
‘Barring one superhuman, we all struggled’: Kohli lauds de Villiers’ knock
Oct 13, 2020 08:09 IST
‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates
Oct 13, 2020 08:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.