Sections
E-Paper

Over 6 % Indian-Americans living below poverty line: Report

“With this report, we wanted to draw attention to the plight of the most underprivileged Indian Americans,” said MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans, according to the study. (Reuters file photo)

An estimated 6.5 per cent of the 4.2 million Indian-Americans are living below the poverty line and the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to increase the poverty among members of the community, according to a latest research.

Results of the research “A Study of Poverty in the Indian American Population,” conducted by Devesh Kapur and Jashan Bajwaat of Johns Hopkins’ Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, were released during the Indiaspora Philanthropy Summit 2020 on Thursday.

The incident of poverty is greater among Bengali and Punjabi speaking Indian Americans, Kapoor said.

About one-third are not in the labour force and about a fifth of them are not American citizens, Kapoor said.



“With this report, we wanted to draw attention to the plight of the most underprivileged Indian Americans,” said MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora.

“With COVID-19 wrecking health and economic havoc, this is an appropriate moment to raise awareness and discuss the issue of poverty that exists in our otherwise affluent community. We hope that the report will lead to an increased focus on this topic, followed by targeted measures to make a positive difference,” Rangaswami said.

According to Kapoor, while the study provides a detailed analysis of the impoverished populations of the Indian American community, Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Oct 02, 2020 08:45 IST
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
Oct 02, 2020 08:03 IST
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Oct 02, 2020 09:24 IST
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Oct 02, 2020 08:50 IST

latest news

‘I’ll take it off him’: Rahul on Orange Cap battle with teammate Mayank
Oct 02, 2020 09:59 IST
2 arrested for rape and murder of 2-year-old in MP
Oct 02, 2020 09:51 IST
Two killed in Assam by villagers on suspicion of them being witches, 9 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 09:49 IST
Wildlife sanctuary near proposed Chandrapur greenfield airport: Panel to submit report by Oct 31
Oct 02, 2020 09:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.