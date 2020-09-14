Woman from Andhra Pradesh dies in US while taking selfie: Reports

Polavarapu Kamala is seen in this file photo. Polavarapu Kamala and her fiance slipped into the Bald River Falls in Tennessee on September 12. Her fiance was rescued by bystanders but Kamala could not be found immediately, reports said. (Facebook/File Photo)

A young woman from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh died in the United States’ Tennessee after she slipped into a waterfall while taking a selfie, reports said on Monday.

According to reports, Polavarapu Kamala and her fiance slipped into the Bald River Falls in Tennessee on September 12. Her fiance was rescued by bystanders but Kamala could not be found immediately, reports said.

She was later found under a log after being swept away by the water. Rescuers tried to revive her but could not and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to reports.

Kamala went to to the US a few years ago to pursue her higher education and was working in Ohio, according to reports.

Local media quoted a neighbour as saying that Kamala had an elder sister, who lives in Chennai.

The Bald River Falls in Monroe County, Tennessee and is 90 foot high.