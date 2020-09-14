Sections
E-Paper

Woman from Andhra Pradesh dies in US while taking selfie: Reports

According to reports, Polavarapu Kamala and her fiance slipped into the Bald River waterfalls in Tennessee on September 12. Her fiance was rescued by bystanders but Polavarapu could not be found immediately, reports said.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Polavarapu Kamala is seen in this file photo. Polavarapu Kamala and her fiance slipped into the Bald River Falls in Tennessee on September 12. Her fiance was rescued by bystanders but Kamala could not be found immediately, reports said. (Facebook/File Photo)

A young woman from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh died in the United States’ Tennessee after she slipped into a waterfall while taking a selfie, reports said on Monday.

According to reports, Polavarapu Kamala and her fiance slipped into the Bald River Falls in Tennessee on September 12. Her fiance was rescued by bystanders but Kamala could not be found immediately, reports said.

She was later found under a log after being swept away by the water. Rescuers tried to revive her but could not and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to reports.

Kamala went to to the US a few years ago to pursue her higher education and was working in Ohio, according to reports.



Local media quoted a neighbour as saying that Kamala had an elder sister, who lives in Chennai.

The Bald River Falls in Monroe County, Tennessee and is 90 foot high.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Sep 14, 2020 18:09 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Adorable stories about nannies and kids make this thread super wholesome
Sep 14, 2020 18:14 IST
Aparshakti wishes Ayushmann on birthday, says ‘always his first fan’
Sep 14, 2020 18:11 IST
ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes
Sep 14, 2020 18:08 IST
California wildfires: A climate lesson for India
Sep 14, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.