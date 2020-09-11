Sections
Home / Indore / 7 robbers held for Shiv Sena leader’s murder in Indore

7 robbers held for Shiv Sena leader’s murder in Indore

The accused, Rahul Bhilala, Prem, Kamal, Sunil, Kalu Solanki, Vijay and Antim, allegedly barged into Sahu’s house and thrashed his wife and daughter before shooting him dead over a week ago

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:33 IST

By Neha Jain, Hindustan times Indore

The police have recovered looted ornaments and also seized a car and weapons used in the crime. (Representational Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested seven robbers for allegedly killing former Shiv Sena state chief Ramesh Sahu, 70, after breaking into his house in Indore on September 2.

The accused, Rahul Bhilala, Prem, Kamal, Sunil, Kalu Solanki, Vijay and Antim, allegedly barged into Sahu’s house and thrashed his wife and daughter before shooting him dead. Sahu was no longer an active Sena member for over a decade and ran a dhaba next to his house.

Inspector general (Indore Zone) Vivek Sharma on Thursday said several teams had been constituted to nab the culprits. “As Sahu had a political background and also faced over 20 criminal cases, police teams investigated the crime looking into political rivalries and property disputes angels also. However, no political rivalry came to light in respect with the crime.”

He added Bhilala, 30, worked at a nearby dhaba and had been missing since the murder. “...this raised doubts about his possible involvement in the crime. He was arrested from Gujarat. He confessed to having committed the crime. He told us that he had passed on information to his two friends Prem Singh and Kamal Sirvi about Sahu’s wealth. They planed loot at Sahu’s house and involved five more...”



Sharma said they have recovered ornaments looted from Sahu’s house and also seized a car and weapons used in the crime.

Another accused in the case is absconding, said police.

