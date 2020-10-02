Indore hospital in the dock after patient, treated by homeopath in ICU, dies

The woman died at the ICU of an Indore hospital after she was admitted following a minor health issue, alleged her son. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A private hospital in Indore was served a notice in a case of alleged medical negligence leading to the death of a woman patient two months ago. The notice was served by the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) based on an inquiry committee’s report, which found the hospital had deputed an unqualified doctor in the ICU on the night, when the victim died, according to the notice.

“Prima facie, as per the inquiry committee report, the private Vedant hospital appointed a homeopath and on July 24, he was serving in the ICU, where the 55-year-old Jageshwari Hardiya died during treatment,” said Dr Praveen Jadiya, CMHO.

The family members of Jageshwari lodged a complaint with the CMHO and also put up posters in various parts of the city complaining against the hospital. The CMHO issued notice to the hospital on Wednesday.

“The woman’s son, Trilok Hardiya, had lodged the complaint that his mother was admitted to the hospital due to a minor illness. Her condition deteriorated in the night and she died as an unqualified doctor attended to her. The hospital is supposed to submit its reply to the notice within 3 days,” said Dr Jadiya.

The inquiry committee report signed by civil surgeon, Indore, Dr Santosh Verma, district health officer Dr Santosh Sisodia and surgical expert Dr MS Mandloi said, “Vedant hospital director admitted that there was no qualified doctor in the ICU, as required, on the day of the incident and a BHMS (Bachelor of homeopathic medicine and surgery) doctor was on duty. The BHMS doctor treated the woman when her condition deteriorated and she had cardiac arrest.”

Vedant hospital director Dr Ashish Agrawal said, “There was no negligence on the part of the hospital and the doctor concerned. We have received a notice and will reply to it to present our side.”