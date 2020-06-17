Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Indore / Indore’s Covid-19 tally rises to 4,134 but officials say chain of transmission broken

Indore’s Covid-19 tally rises to 4,134 but officials say chain of transmission broken

State capital Bhopal, meanwhile, saw 48 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 2,283.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 09:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indore recorded 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI Photo)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 11,083 on Wednesday with 134 more people testing positive for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

Indore, a Covid-19 hotspot in the state, has been a leading contributor to the tally. It recorded 44 new cases in the said period which took the overall number in the district to 4,134.

But health officials say the city has broken the transmission chain of coronavirus.

“People of Indore have followed guidelines of Covid-19 lockdown, so the chain of transmission has broken. It is a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures,” Mahendra Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, told news agency ANI.



He said Indore has so far recorded a good discharge rate and contact tracing is the priority to contain the further spread of Covid-19 in the district.

The death toll in the district stands at 182.

“Indore has recorded the maximum Covid-19 cases as compare to other cities in the state because we identify contact tracing as much as we can. We hospitalised them and put them into isolation, that is why the percentage of Covid-19 cases has increased,” Sharma said.

State capital Bhopal, meanwhile, saw 48 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 2,283. Seventy three people have died due to the disease in Bhopal.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 476, the state health department said.

While cases have been reported from all 52 districts of the state, 31 districts haven’t reported new infection since Monday evening, news agency PTI quoted health officials as saying.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Jun 17, 2020 10:57 IST
When Sushant Singh Rajput said he had few friends
Jun 17, 2020 10:58 IST
Tamil Nadu inches toward 50k-mark, rapidly escalating infections in Chennai
Jun 17, 2020 10:58 IST
Oppn, intelligentsia question Raj Bhawan’s role as Dhankhar compares Bengal to Satyajit Ray’s satire on dictatorship
Jun 17, 2020 10:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.