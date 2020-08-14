Industry forgets you if you reject too many projects: Pawan Shankar

Sections

After a seven-year sabbatical, actor Pawan Shankar is back to pursue his inner calling — acting! “I have learnt it the hard way. In a quest to do something different when an actor says no to a lot of projects for some time the industry tends to forget you. Whereas, if one accepts then it can open new doors for you so I have decided to give it a shot this time,” said the UPite on his comeback.

Pawan was last seen playing lead in a TV show ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ opposite Mona Singh way back in 2013 and now in 2020 he is back on screen. He will be seen playing antagonist in the upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India.’

“I got busy expanding my business. I organised some 250 fashion exhibitions and 50 education expos. My business engagements made my passion for acting take a back seat. Last year in October, I had a discussion with my son and decided to make a comeback. It was during the lockdown that I thought to rework on my craft and fitness,” he said over phone.



Within a week of his comeback he bagged a role in a TV daily ‘Guddan Tumse Na Payega,’ which continued for three months. This was followed by ‘Bhuj…’ which he shot till mid-March this year. “Getting an impactful negative role on TV as well as playing antagonist in a feature film gave me the kind of comeback I was always looking for. I am happy to share screen with likes of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. In the film I play ISI chief,” said Pawan who also done a short film ‘You & Me.’

Talking more about his projects, the ‘Kasam Se’ actor shared that he was in talks for a few more TV shows, “I think for the time being it’s safe to take up TV shows than films. I am in talks for shows and in final stage of confirming one of them. Budgets have gone down in a big way but that is how it is. We have gone back by six-seven years in terms of remuneration. The rise of OTT has brought small and big actors both on same level. Also we are living in an era where films, TV and web all mediums are available on our mobile phones so too much work is happening but content is and will be the king always.”

Other than reading Pawan went back to his childhood love — table tennis during the lockdown. He has been a sub-junior national champion and UP champion in junior. “I picked up playing table tennis again. My son’s trainer, who is coach of Indian national TT champion, started training me as well. And it’s doing well for my fitness. The phase may have been bad for my business but gave me back my game and acting,” he said.

