Innovation has shifted towards OTT shows, Saurabh Tewari

Content creator, producer and director Saurabh Tewari feels that content-driven innovation which used to happen on TV, has shifted towards the OTT platform. The Lucknowite has shot his series ‘Jackson’ in his hometown for 40 days.

“Unfortunately, innovation has stopped happening on TV and I don’t think, even with falling ratings, broadcasters are still ready to change their approach. The problem today is that people from a business background have taken over and writers and creative persons are in the backseat. Sequels are the best example of this!” said the maker of shows like ‘Madhubala’ and ‘Rangrasia’.

He feels creativity is happening in the digital space. “Storytellers, scriptwriters and creative content makers are doing more digital content and that’s the reason innovation is happening in the OTT space.”

Tewari started in 2004 as writer with ‘Siddhant’ then turned creative-programming head and from 2012 an independent producer. Currently, his show ‘Pinjra Khoobsoorti Ka’ is on-air on TV. “We are producing it but I am not creatively involved. I have started realising that I started repeating my stories which was an alarming call for me. I have nothing against TV but my new stories are not suiting the medium. I am done with my phase with creating TV shows.”

After ‘Jackson’ he will be directing another OTT series and producing a film that will be shot in London. He feels happy with family-oriented shows like ‘Scam-1992’, ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Gullak’ getting huge success.

“With family-oriented content getting huge success, digital shows are getting more viewership. Like, ‘Jackson’ is a love thriller and it has zero sexuality and nudity. Since it is set in the North, it will surely have some words which may be a bit abusive but they are an integral part of script and characterisation.”

Saurabh has also directed the TV show ‘Krishna Chali London’ and web-series ‘Chinese Bhasad’ in Lucknow. During the shooting, he contracted the novel coronavirus. “I was the only person to contract the virus but I was asymptomatic. I quarantined myself and after full recovery resumed shooting. It got a little scary but with God’s grace all is well.”