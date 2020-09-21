Sections
IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: How Delhi Capitals won the Super Over

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: How Delhi Capitals won the Super Over

KXIP bottled the match as they could not register even a single run in the last three deliveries as the game headed into a Super Over. KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran came out to bat for KXIP as Kagiso Rabada bowled for DC. Let’s take a look at what happened during the Super Over.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Delhi Capitals players celebrate after defeating Kings XI Punjab in the super over. (PTI)

It took only two matches for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League to witness a Super Over. In the second match of the season, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab fought hard to register a win in their opening match. The match was so closely-fought that at the end of 40 overs, the score was identical. Delhi Capitals scored 157 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the first innings and Kings XI Punjab matched that target in the run-chase.

13 runs were needed off the last over and Mayank Agarwal took 12 off Marcus Stoinis’ first three deliveries. But KXIP bottled the match as they could not register even a single run in the next three deliveries as the game headed into a Super Over. KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran came out to bat for KXIP as Kagiso Rabada bowled for DC. Let’s take a look at what happened during the Super Over.

Super Over Highlights:

KXIP Super Over: 0.1 ---- TWO RUNS! Rahul gets the ball down to square leg and takes two runs. Rabada to Rahul - 2 runs to square-leg.



KXIP Super Over: 0.2 ---- WICKET! Rahul tries to go for a hook but is caught at mid-wicket.

KXIP Super Over: 0.3 ---- WICKET! Rabada castles Pooran as KXIP manage to play only three balls.

DC Super Over: 0.1 ---- NO RUN! Mohammed Shami had the task of defending the score of two runs. He started off well as Pant plays and misses one outside off.

DC Super Over: 0.2 ---- WIDE! Shami bowls a wide outside as the equation now becomes 2 needed off 5 balls.

DC Super Over: 0.2 ---- DC WIN! Pant flicks the ball to fine leg and comes back to take two runs and win the match for DC.

Marcus Stoinis was adjudged the man of the match for scoring 53 runs off 21 balls and taking two wickets in the last over.

