Sections
E-Paper
Home / ipl / IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: ‘It is bittersweet,’ KL Rahul comments on Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: ‘It is bittersweet,’ KL Rahul comments on Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals

Losing captain KL Rahul called it “bittersweet” as at the halfway stage of their innings, they had all but lost the game before Mayank Agarwal got them back in the match.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 07:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

Kings XI Punjab Skipper KL Rahul clean bowled by Delhi Capitals Mohit Sharma. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said it was difficult to comprehend the ebbs and flows of a roller coaster IPL match against Kings XI Punjab which ended in a Super Over win for his side.Marcus Stoinis’ all-round brilliance along with Kagiso Rabada’s Super Over finesse won the game for Capitals after both teams scored 157 in regulation time.

“It was difficult to see the game turning in different directions. We are used to this. Even last season we faced these. KG is the winning performer, and the way Stoinis batted was game-changing,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Losing captain KL Rahul called it “bittersweet” as at the halfway stage of their innings, they had all but lost the game before Mayank Agarwal got them back in the match.

“It is bittersweet. If at the end of 10 overs, if you had said this match is going to a Super Over, I would have taken it. It’s still our first game, so lots of learning. He (Mayank) was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He’s been doing well in Tests and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group,” Rahul said.Rabada said he managed to hold on to his nerves.

“There’ll always be nerves for me no matter how long I play when things get tight. Luckily it came off today,” he said.

Asked how he manages to pull off the Super Overs, the South African said,”It just depends what works for me on the day and just getting a feel for what might work as well.””Today it was just mixing the lengths up and it worked. There’s decent bounce in this wicket, and the boundaries are quite big. So it’ll take a bit to clear it. So I backed myself,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China to hold sixth round of military talks at 9am; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Sep 21, 2020 08:01 IST
8 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 07:56 IST
PM to lay foundation of 9 highway projects, optical fibre network in Bihar today
Sep 21, 2020 07:53 IST
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Sep 21, 2020 07:50 IST

latest news

Kareena turns 40, celebrates with Saif, parents. See pics
Sep 21, 2020 08:03 IST
IPL 2020: Rashid Khan ready to take fresh ‘grip’ on battle with Virat Kohli
Sep 21, 2020 07:53 IST
PM to lay foundation of 9 highway projects, optical fibre network in Bihar today
Sep 21, 2020 07:53 IST
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Sep 21, 2020 07:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.