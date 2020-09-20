IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: A Statistical analysis of the season-opener

CSK and Mumbai Indians players after the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (PTI)

The most successful franchises in the history of IPL faced each other in the season-opener of the 13th season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians were taking on Chennai Super Kings to kick off an unusual season of IPL. For the first time no fans were present at the stadium to cheer on the team due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a hard-fought match, CSK overcame the defending champions with four balls to spare.

MI set a target of 163 runs for CSK to chase on Saturday. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis hit fifties as they guided CSK to victory in Abu Dhabi.

Let’s take a look at some statistics from the MI vs CSK match:-

1. Dhoni recorded his 100 wins as captain for CSK in IPL. He has captained 161 matches for CSK, winning 100. Losing 60 and one match ending in a no result.

2. Mumbai Indians have a dismal record in UAE. They are yet to register a win an IPL match in UAE. They have played six matches and lost all those games. In IPL 2014, MI lost their first five matches in UAE but went on to win the trophy after returning to India.

3. MI scored 51/2 in their first six overs. This is the best powerplay score for MI in the UAE.

4. Piyush Chawla is the third most successful bowler in the IPL. He increased his tally to 151 wickets after dismissing Rohit Sharma.

5. In another astonishing stat, Mumbai have lost 7 of their 13 opening matches. MI hasn’t won an opening game since 2012.

Rayudu and du Plessis were involved in a 115-run partnership in their run-chase. Then Sam Curran blasted 18 runs off 6 balls to get CSK over the line. They will now play Rajasthan Royals on September 22.