‘Just watching them bat is very exciting:’ Australia’s Adam Zampa eager to work with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

IPL 2020: Adam Zampa is looking forward to his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 where he would get to work closely with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Adam Zampa is currently playing the ODIs in England. (Getty Images)

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is looking forward to his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 where he would get to work closely with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, two players he finds exciting to watch. Zampa, currently playing the ODIs in England, said he was keen to bowl in tandem with fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and hopes both can pick each other’s brains.

I’ve got a really good opportunity coming up to the IPL where hopefully I can bowl with Chahal at RCB. I might get the opportunity to bowl those later overs, in case the team might be struggling for example,” Zampa said in a video on ESPNcricinfo.

“Chahal’s going to be good to work with. We have similar trades but we can also learn a bit of something from each other as well. Then there are the obvious ones - players like Virat and AB de Villiers. Just by watching them, the way they train and go about it, watching them bat, it’s pretty exciting.”

RCB brought Zampa in as a replacement for Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson. The 29-year-old, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4 crore in the IPL auction last December, had opted out of the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of his first child. Zampa joins the likes of Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi, strengthening the team’s spin attack.



