‘Still manage to fly at 51’: Jonty Rhodes defies age with stunning one-handed catch

He may have retired from competitive cricket long ago, but even at the age of 51, Jonty Rhodes still has it. Rhodes, considered by many as the greatest fielder of all time, made a career out of taking stunners, sublime catches that no mortal man would be able to take back in the day.

It was during the 1992 World Cup, that a flying Jonty Rhodes would run Inzamam-Ul-Haq with an effort unbelievable to the eyes, and continued setting benchmarks in fielding up until his retirement after the 2003 World Cup.

Despite being done as a cricketer, Rhodes has been involved with several franchises, mostly as its fielding coach. He was with the Mumbai Indians for several years before jumping ships this year to Kings XI Punjab. As the players went about their training, Rhodes led several fielding sessions, but the tables turned when the former batsman himself tried at catching a few, and as expected, it was as if he never stopped fielding.

In a video posted by KXIP on their Twitter handle, Rhodes is seen taking a couple of wonderful catches. He dives to his left and uses both his hands to grab what looked like a toughie. However, the next one was a jaw-dropping effort. As the thrower instructed, Rhodes went full stretched to his right and plucked the ball out of thin air. The effort called for a ‘You still got it’ chant.

On September 10, it was confirmed that Rhodes will be moving to Sweden with his family after the IPL to take charge as head coach of the country’s national team. Rhodes said he is excited about the fresh challenge he will face in a country not known for its cricket. The federation feels that the association with Rhodes will not only help its national team but also the grassroots.