Sections
E-Paper
Home / IPL / BCCI President Sourav Ganguly arrives in Sharjah ahead of IPL 2020 - PHOTOS

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly arrives in Sharjah ahead of IPL 2020 - PHOTOS

IPL 2020: The former India captain, who has played numerous memorable innings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium during his playing days, also took to Instagram and shared a few images of his visit. 

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. (Sourav Ganguly/Instagram)

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday arrived at Sharjah to take stock of preparations for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League which kicks off from September 19th in the UAE. Sharjah is one of the three stadiums where the matches will take place this year, and Ganguly, along with BCCI officials met with the stadium officials after reaching Sharjah stadium.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The former India captain, who has played numerous memorable innings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium during his playing days, also took to Instagram and shared a few images of his visit. 

“Famous Sharjah stadium all set to host IPL 2020,” Ganguly captioned his post. Ganguly, during the trip was also accompanied by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and COO Hemang Amin among others. 

The Sharjah stadium had recently undergone major refurbishment, including setting up of new canopies, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP Hospitality boxes in total compliance with Covid-related protocols.



The first IPL 2020 match to be played at Sharjah will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Sep 15, 2020 10:07 IST
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Sep 15, 2020 11:23 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Sep 15, 2020 11:30 IST
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav seeks compensation for migrants
Sep 15, 2020 11:43 IST

latest news

Is pay-per-view on OTT the way ahead?
Sep 15, 2020 11:43 IST
IIM CAT 2020 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply
Sep 15, 2020 11:42 IST
Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan’s comments against her
Sep 15, 2020 11:42 IST
Documentary on Wuhan makes its presence felt at TIFF
Sep 15, 2020 11:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.