It has been a contented journey, says Aarya Dharmchand Kumar

Actor-cum-fitness coach Aarya Dharmchand Kumar believes that doing too many period shows keeps one back from becoming a household name, “When you are into too many shows where you are playing someone from history and your make-up and costumes transform you into a new being, it becomes difficult to get that instant recognition and become a known face. I did too many such shows as I needed work and they did provide me a base but with little or no identification.So,I waited for that one show to change things for me,” said the ‘Dharmakshetra’ actor.

Aarya has a strong Lucknow connect as he did his hotel management course from IIHM, Lucknow before taking to acting.

“I hail from Jammu and was in an army school. There was this one cinema hall near my school where I spent most of my time watching films of big stars. That fascination has stayed with me till date.

Before starting my career in the show business, I did my hotel management course from IIHM, Lucknow. Those were golden days as I got a lot of stage exposure during college fests. After the course, me and my friends reached Delhi for work. I decided to go for auditions and thankfully got a Punjabi show before landing in Mumbai to pursue acting,” he said.

For the suave actor, the turning point was the role of a police officer. “When I was offered ‘Armanon Ka Balidaan-Aarakshan’ I knew it would change my career. It did and since then there was no looking back. Shows happened and good work came my way. So I feel it has been a contented journey. Currently I’m playing Joseph in the ongoing show ‘Yeshu’ and loving every bit of it,” said Aarya.