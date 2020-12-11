‘It’s a blessing to be known by your character’s name’

Actor Shaji Chaudhary became a household name playing Maqbool in ‘Mirzapur’ but when he was offered the role he had refused it point blank. “I was fed-up with playing right-hand man in films as well as shows. So, I did refuse but its co-director Gurmmeet Singh convinced me that the character has a lot of potential as the show proceeds. And today I’m happy that it became my most successful show,” said Shaji.

He has been seen playing Saurabh Shukla’s bodyguard in ‘PK’, Manoj Bajpai’s right hand in ‘Tevar’ and Kabir Bedi’s aide in ‘Mohenjo-daro’. The ‘Jodha Akbar’ actor recently wrapped shooting for Sanjiv Jaiswal’s next film ‘Bagawat’ in Lucknow.

“For an actor, the biggest feat is when people remember him with his character’s name — Mogambo, Shakal... I feel blessed to have witnessed something similar. Many may feel that it’s an overnight fame but actually it’s a result of 17 years of hard work — first as a model and then as an actor,” he shares.

Talking more about his journey he tells, “I was born in Dodwari village in Tonk, (Rajasthan). Bitten by acting bug, I started with local Ram Lila before shifting to Jaipur. Due to my personality, people encouraged me and I took up modelling. I came to Mumbai in 2003. A year later, I got a role in ‘Main Hoon Na’ and then my most noticeable role was of Adham Khan in ‘Jodha Akbar’ (2007) which helped me survive.”

In between he did TV shows like ‘Phulwa’, ‘Doli Arman Ki’, ‘Shani Dev’, ‘Vikram Betal’ along with films ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Kabil’.

In ‘Bagawat’ Shaji plays a negative role, “I’ll be seen playing Ahem’s (Sharma) father. In 2010 I have shot ‘Shudra’ film in Lucknow, then I shot ‘Mirzapur’ here and now ‘Bagawat’ I was here for a month. It was good fun as once again I got a chance to try horse riding. Being in Lucknow feels as if I’m in my hometown because it’s culture is very close to my state. God-willing, I may come for another project soon.”

Post lockdown Shaji has shot for ‘Mirzapur-2’ teaser and is currently shooting for a mega project in Mumbai.