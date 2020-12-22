It’s better to play safe during pandemic period, says Govind Namdev

Veteran actor Govind Namdev chose to take a backseat in acting and focused on himself during the Covid-19 pandemic. He used the period as an opportunity and utilised the time to write a fiction book and a play on the same storyline and plot.

“Both are in final stages. Earlier too, I wrote a play ‘Madhukar Shah: Bundelkhand Ka Nayak’ which has been published and staged 17 times,” says the actor during his visit to Lucknow.

The 66-year-old actor avoided a lot of work for a long time. “Jaan hain to jahan hai! Work can wait for something, but if you get affected with the deadly virus it’s not worthy at my age. So, I took a call and used this time for writing, besides I focused a lot on my health and reduced weight considerably,” says the actor.

He has signed four new projects besides three films that were stalled. “I believe it’s now time to start working with safety measures. I will be shooting soon for ‘Bhool Bhuliya-2’ that will resume shoot in Lucknow, then Ashu Trikha’s ‘Koregaon’ and another by director Partho Ghosh. In this entire unlock phase, I only shot for a web series ‘Jaatland’ in Meerut where I play a zamindar. Now, there is lot of work pressure.” In his upcoming release ‘Satya Sai Baba’, he plays the role of a father.

Namdev has done lot of projects in Lucknow. “There is another very good series that I will be shooting again here. It’s based on Inspector Avinash Mishra which stars Randeep Hooda and is being directed by Neeraj Pathak. Besides, I have shot here for ‘Jhalki’, ‘Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana’, ‘Kashi In Search of Ganga’, ‘Pyar Main Thoda Twist’ and ‘Bhool Bhuliya-2’. For the last few years, at least 2-3 projects I do are set in this part of the world.”