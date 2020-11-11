It’s gratifying to make people laugh in tough times’

Actor Harveer Singh feels more than happy to be able to make people laugh by the characters he portrays. “It’s very gratifying that in such tough times our shows and characters are providing some laughter and relief to the audience. As an actor it’s a feeling of absolute fulfilment for me. I have tried taking up work which is solely for family entertainment because cheap comedy with below-the-belt jokes is not my cup of tea,” he said.

Last seen in the show ‘Madam Sir,’ Singh began his career with a fun stint in the show ‘Yum Hai Hum’. Later his character Pintu Bhabhi in ‘Jijaji Chhat Per Hai’ proved to be a turning point for him.

Talking about his journey, Singh, who hails from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, said, “My love for creative arts brought me to Lucknow from my small town where it was all about farming. I joined Bhatkhande Music Institute to learn singing and later joined theatre in Lucknow including Padma Shri Raj Bisaria sir’s group, before shifting to Mumbai and getting a show for Doordarshan.”

Currently in Lucknow, Singh is shooting for a feature film. “When I got this film, ‘Dihati Disco’, I was elated to learn it will be shot in Lucknow. It’s a beautiful film with a fun and spirited story where I play a villager. Choreographer Gansesh Acharya plays a pivotal role and Remo D’souza will be seen in an interesting stint,” he said.

Singh said Lucknow is one of his favourite places. “The kind of food you get here and the kulladh tea, all of it is so delightful. I went to BNA roadside shops to reminisce about those theatre days and to savour samosas and chaat. I miss it in Mumbai,” he said.