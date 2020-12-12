Lucknow-born actor Ariah Agarwal shifted to Mumbai with her parents as a child but her work kept her connection with the city intact. The major projects she has done so far all have a strong Uttar Pradesh connect.

“In my very first show ‘Kya Haal Mr Panchal’ I played a Meerut girl. In ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay-2’ I played an NRI who had a UP origin. For Box Cricket League I was playing for Azamgarh Royals and my ongoing show ‘Prem Bandhan’ is again an UP-Bihar based show. Besides, I have styled for movie ‘Guns of Banaras’ shot in Varanasi. I guess maybe my looks, body language and accent goes well with portraying an UPite,” said the young actor.

Talking about her UP connect Ariah said, “My mother (Beena Agarwal) hails from the state capital and used to work in Doordarshan as a producer. My parents were working in Luknow and then we shifted to Mumbai where I completed my studies. My relatives still live here and we come down frequently.”

Ariah switched from the field of fashion to acting. “After my course in fashion designing from Singapore, I joined Bollywood as a stylist and did lot of films, ads and web content. I was styling for a TV show for the first time where I was asked to audition. And luckily got the show ‘…Mr Panchal’.”

In her current show, Ariah plays a negative role for the first time. “It’s thrilling to play what you are not. Playing a negative role is challenging and fun.”

Her elder brother Ayush Agarwal is an actor-producer and has played Mohit in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ He has worked in a couple of films too. “He too was surprised when I cleared the audition and started shooting in a week. Probably, my working as a stylist in the industry helped me.”