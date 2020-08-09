1-year-old boy feeds sparrows, it’s the happy content you didn’t know you needed

Sections
Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows 1-year-old Aayansh Das getting ready to feed the birds. (Twitter/@SanjibIfs)

Every once in a while we come across stories which fill our hearts with a warm fuzzy feeling and make us happy. Case in point is this tweet about a tiny tot named Aayansh Das and how he gets excited whenever it’s time for him to feed the birds.

One-year-old Aayansh’s father Sanjib Das took to Twitter to share some of the images of the kid feeding a few sparrows.

“My son one year old, feeding sparrows and watching them feed, hope the curiosity will stay with him forever. At least 20 sparrows, 2 spotted dove visited,” Das tweeted and shared the images.



“He [Aayansh] gets excited when birds come to eat, he dances with joy, tries to mimic their sound like ‘chi chi’ and calls them by hand movements,” Das told Hindustan Times. He added that the little one also helps his grandfather water the plants, which are visible in the picture, daily.



Aayansh’s grandfather, with whom he spends a lot of time, is introducing the boy to the beauty of nature. Das said that he hopes he’ll be able to nurture it further so the little one grows up to be a nature lover.

People were all too happy to see the images of Aayansh feeding the birds and they didn’t hold back while expressing themselves.

“Fantastic teaching and I am very sure with this culture while growing up the boy will turn out to be a good human being. God bless the little kid,” wrote a Twitter user. “Best hobby to engage your kid with,” expressed another.

Here’s what others wrote:

What do you think of the images?

