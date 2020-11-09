Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 1-year-old elephant’s birthday celebration with cake may cure your Monday blues

1-year-old elephant’s birthday celebration with cake may cure your Monday blues

Sreekutty was rescued from a forest in a serious condition just two days after birth.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:38 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the elephant calf celebrating her birthday. (HT Photo/Ramesh Babu)

There are many things that can induce a happy feeling in one’s heart. These photos of one-year-old elephant calf Sreekutty’s birthday is one such happy event. The birthday girl celebrated her day in Kappukadu elephant rescue centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Sreekutty was rescued from a forest in a serious condition just two days after birth. She was carefully nursed back to health by the rescue team. There was a very slim chance of the calf’s survival and that’s when Dr E Eswaran of the rescue centre took special care of the little one. For six months he made sure to feed Sreekutty a healthy diet consisting of baby food, tender coconut water and peeled bananas.

One-year-old Sreekutty with her birthday cake. ( HT/Ramesh Babu )

Sreekutty celebrated her birthday along with 15 other elephants at the rescue centre. Each one of them was treated with a delicious feast for the occasion. The celebration was also attended by State forest secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha. What are your thoughts on this happy event?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
Nov 09, 2020 12:24 IST
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Nov 09, 2020 12:02 IST
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
Nov 09, 2020 11:08 IST
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Nov 09, 2020 07:55 IST

latest news

Mumbai: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers except on Diwali evening
Nov 09, 2020 12:36 IST
Firoz reacts to wife’s arrest by NCB, Sidharth shares video from Punjab
Nov 09, 2020 12:30 IST
Delhi to adopt Dungarpur’s model of rainwater harvesting: Jain
Nov 09, 2020 12:25 IST
Reliance’s stake sale talks with Saudi Aramco gaining momentum: Report
Nov 09, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.