10-inch Chinese mitten crab scurries into woman's home in Germany

10-inch Chinese mitten crab scurries into woman’s home in Germany

The invasive species, native to Asia, is now found in many rivers in Germany. They’re not considered dangerous.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:22 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Berlin

This image by the Police Headquarters Freiburg in Germany shows a Chinese mitten crab that was caught by a police officer in an apartment in Freiburg. (AP)

Police in southern Germany say a woman got a shock while airing out her home when a 25-centimeter (10-inch) Chinese mitten crab scurried in from the terrace through the open door.

Freiburg police said Thursday that they received a call reporting the unwanted home invader in the nearby town of Unterlauchringen, near the Swiss border, the previous morning.

Before they arrived, police say, the woman captured the crustacean by putting an upside-down garbage can on top of it.

Officers were able to put the crab into a container and then take it to a local veterinary clinic.

The invasive species, native to Asia, is now found in many rivers in Germany, and the woman’s residence was not far from the Rhine, though the Chinese mitten crab has never been reported in the area before. They’re not considered dangerous.

