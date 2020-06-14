10-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir raps his way to netizens’ hearts

Sections
Arafat Mohideen Bhat, a 10-year-old is winning hearts with his rap inspired from YouTube and TV music channels.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:02 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Pulwama

Arafat Mohideen Bhat a class 4th student got inspired by YouTube and TV music channels. (ANI)

A 10-year-old boy from Pulwama has won the hearts of people with his raps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arafat Mohideen Bhat has sung more than five songs so far. A student studying in the 4th standard, Bhat got inspired by YouTube and TV music channels.

“Now I want to be on a bigger platform. I want to show people that a Kashmir boy also has a talent. My family is very supportive. I also advice young minds to hone their skills and do what they like the most.” said Bhat while speaking to ANI.

“I am happy that my nephew is getting love from the people for his singing. He is now more focussed and working hard to reach his goals. We will keep supporting him,” said Hilal Ahmad, uncle of the rapper.



