11-year-old drives grandmother to safety during medical emergency

During an emergency, many get stressed and panic. But that was not the case for 11-year-old PJ, who sprang into action after noticing that his grandmother wasn’t feeling well.

“I was doing my afternoon exercises a mile from my house when all of a sudden my blood glucose dropped below 40. I was basically on my knees and couldn’t walk. My grandson PJ was riding his 4 wheeler up and down the road and noticed my demeanor. He immediately sprung into action,” Brewer-Laye explained in the caption.

Noticing his grandma, the 11-year-old rushed back home and drove out his grandmother’s car to pick her up.

“All of a sudden I saw my Mercedes Benz coming toward me and guess who was driving..Yes PJ..I got in the car he drove me home pulled in the drive way put it in park and helped me out the car,” she wrote further. “Let me tell you this child is ONLY 11 YRS OLD!” she added.

When asked why PJ chose the Mercedes Benz over the cars, he told “he grabbed the first keys he saw”.

She also recorded a video of her grandson driving her:

Posted on August 28, the clip has garnered over 4,300 views and more than 500 reactions. The boy has earned praise on Facebook for his actions. Here’s how people reacted:

“Thank God PJ was there for you,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome! Glad you’re ok. Make sure you reward this brilliant young man,” commented another. “What a precious little fella! He looks so calm!” said a third.

