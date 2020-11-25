Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 11-year-old girl from Australia saves shark trapped in rocks

11-year-old girl from Australia saves shark trapped in rocks

Rea was never in danger as the draughtboard shark is a slow-moving, bottom feeder that mostly eats small shellfish.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:55 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, SYDNEY

Billie Rea, 11, rescues a draughtboard shark trapped in shallow waters by an outgoing tide, before releasing it in deeper waters, near Kingston Beach, in Tasmania, Australia. (REUTERS)

While the words shark and Australia typically conjure up images of attacks on swimmers and surfers, 11-year-old Billie Rea didn’t think twice in rescuing a shark trapped by the low tide in a rock pool and carrying it to deeper water.

“I’ve got a shark. Come on darling,” the girl was heard answering her mother in a video shared on social media on Tuesday, as she plucked a draughtboard shark from a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach, Tasmania, about 10 km (6 miles) south of the Australian island state’s capital of Hobart.

“It’s alright, it’s alright,” Rea cooed as she trod over mossy rocks with the brown-spotted shark in both hands before releasing it in open water.

Rea was never in danger as the draughtboard shark is a slow-moving, bottom feeder that mostly eats small shellfish.



“As soon as it came into view, I knew what it was and I knew that it couldn’t hurt her,” her mother Abby Gilbert, who filmed the rescue six days earlier, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Billie Rea, 11, carries a draughtboard shark across rocks before releasing it in deeper waters, after rescuing it when it was trapped in shallow waters by an outgoing tide, near Kingston Beach, in Tasmania, Australia. ( REUTERS )

“You saw in the video just how calm she is, and I feel like that animal felt so safe with her,” she added.

Abby was more concerned with the wet rocks that Billie clambered across to get to the open water than the live shark in her daughter’s hands.

“Just be careful because it’s super slippery,” Abby could be heard cautioning in the video just before Billie reaches the water’s edge and places the shark into the sea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
Nov 25, 2020 14:13 IST
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Nov 25, 2020 13:14 IST
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
Nov 25, 2020 14:04 IST
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of Abbottabad
Nov 25, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Punjab to impose night curfew from December 1, doubles fine for violating virus norms
Nov 25, 2020 14:40 IST
Redefining PC experience with ultrapowerful thin & light laptops
Nov 25, 2020 14:39 IST
Richa Chadha defends Delhi Crime on Twitter
Nov 25, 2020 14:37 IST
Haryana ups vigil along Punjab border to prevent farmers’ Delhi Chalo march
Nov 25, 2020 14:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.