Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist leads beach cleanup

11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist leads beach cleanup

“No one is too small to make a difference. We can all start taking action now,” said Lance Lau.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:24 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Hong Kong

Climate activist Lance Lau, 11, picks up trash at San Tau Beach during a climate strike and a beach clean-up on Lantau island in Hong Kong. (REUTERS)

Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory’s answer to Greta Thunberg.

Before his school shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lau would get to school an hour early every Friday to take time to talk to fellow pupils and their parents about what he describes as an irreversible climate crisis.

Outside the school gates, the bespectacled student would discuss issues including Australia’s recent bushfires to melting icebergs.

Lance Lau, 11, Elise Hon, 11, Rose Netherton, 36, and other climate activists hold placards as they pose for pictures during a climate strike and a beach clean-up at San Tau Beach on Lantau island in Hong Kong. ( REUTERS )

This week he was back after the school reopened, taking a stand outside the building before organizing a beach cleanup as part of broader climate action by young people around the world.



“If we don’t take action now, humanity is just not going to exist very soon,” he told Reuters.

On weekends Lau goes to shopping malls with his mother to speak to residents and advocate for change.

“No one is too small to make a difference. We can all start taking action now.”

Climate activist Lance Lau, 11, holds a trash bag during a climate strike and a beach clean-up at San Tau Beach on Lantau island in Hong Kong. ( REUTERS )

On a marshy beach opposite the city’s international airport, groups of students wearing masks chanted and waved banners with “school strike for climate action”.

While the government has relaxed some coronavirus measures, all public beaches remain shut and gatherings are limited to four people.

Masks remain compulsory in most circumstances, and a surge of discarded pieces around the city has led environmental groups to warn of a growing threat to marine habitats and wildlife.

Climate activists Rose Netherton, 36, Lance Lau, 11, and Elise Hon, 11, take part in a climate strike and a beach clean-up with other participants at San Tau Beach on Lantau island in Hong Kong. ( REUTERS )

In October, teams of outdoor enthusiasts will embark on the “Adventure Clean Up Challenge” in the former British colony that will see them swimming, climbing and kayaking around the island to collect the trash.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Sep 27, 2020 11:45 IST
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Sep 27, 2020 11:26 IST
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Sep 27, 2020 11:52 IST
Highlights: ‘India has a glorious tradition of storytelling’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Sep 27, 2020 12:24 IST

latest news

Kangana shares pics with siblings, Rangoli and Akshit
Sep 27, 2020 12:42 IST
East Bengal to make ISL debut in 2020
Sep 27, 2020 12:42 IST
‘I have been framed’: Dharma Productions’s Kshitij Ravi Prasad
Sep 27, 2020 12:42 IST
‘We are overwhelmed by the scale of the response’: Dean Jones’ wife
Sep 27, 2020 12:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.