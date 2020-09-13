Sections
Home / It's Viral / 12-year-old adopts a Royal Bengal tiger for his birthday at Nehru Zoological Park

12-year-old adopts a Royal Bengal tiger for his birthday at Nehru Zoological Park

According to an official release, Chinmay Siddharth Shah, 12, decided to spend his birthday budget to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 11:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hyderabad

Chinmay Siddharth Shah, 12, handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to a zoo official for the adoption of the tiger for three months. (ANI)

A 12-year-old boy, who is a student of Class 7, has adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger named “Sankalp” in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Telangana on his birthday, said Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to a zoo official for the adoption of the tiger for three months.

According to an official release, Chinmay Siddharth Shah, 12, decided to spend his birthday budget to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger. Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah visited the office of the curator and handed over the cheque to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

On the same day, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda and handed over a cheque of Rs.5,000 each.



A Nagamani thanked the children for showing a great gesture, love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife by adopting the tiger and birds in the zoo park. She also appealed the citizens to come forward in more number and adopt animals at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

