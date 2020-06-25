12-year-old Kerala boy’s model train made from paper wows Railway Ministry. Watch

For ages, trains have fascinated children of all ages. From choo choo-ing with a model steam engine to creating a full track complete with a station, many kids tend to have extra love towards trains. But Adwaith Krishna, a 7th standard student has taken his fascination for trains to another level. He made this remarkable creation and even got a nod from the Ministry of Railways.

Posted on their official Twitter page, a clip shows Krishna building a model train out of paper. As the clip goes on, the 12-year-old is seen quilling, pasting and building the structure of the train bit by bit. During the video, the things used in the creation come on the screen.

With the help of 33 sheets of newspaper, 10 A4 sheets and a lot of patience, Krishna completed the wonderful train replica in just 3 days.

“Master Adwaith Krishna, a 12 year old rail enthusiast from Thrissur, Kerala has unleashed his creative streak and has made a captivating train model using newspapers. His near perfection train replica took him just 3 days,” reads the caption by the Ministry.

Take a look at the full video:

The clip has garnered over 32,400 views since being posted on June 25. Netizens poured in good wishes for the young artist and lauded his creative streak too.

“Great effort!” says a Twitter user. “That is one genius little artist. God bless you,” writes another. “This boy has a lot of patience for building something so complex as this,” comments a third.

What do you think of the beautiful train replica?