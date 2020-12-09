Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 144-floor-high tower in UAE gets demolished, achieves world record title. Netizens have mixed reactions

144-floor-high tower in UAE gets demolished, achieves world record title. Netizens have mixed reactions

The towers owned by Modon Properties has also shared the achievement on Instagram along with the certificate.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:22 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the demolition of Mina Plaza. (Facebook/@Guinness World Records)

Demolition of a 541.44-foot-tall building in Abu Dhabi has bagged the Guinness World Record title on November 27. The 144-floor-high tower known as Mina Plaza was demolished in just 10 seconds in a controlled manner. Guinness World Records has shared a video of the demolition on Facebook and it definitely is a surprising watch.

The clip starts with a slow motion of the demolition process and then goes on to show the original. According to a comment under the video, the records agency described over 3000 delay detonators were activating 915 Kg of explosives.

Take a look at the clip:



Shared on December 8, the clip has garnered over 6,900 reactions along with numerous comments from netizens. The towers owned by Modon Properties has also shared the achievement on Instagram along with the certificate.



Here’s what people had to say about the demolition clip:

“I thought Tony Stark did that years ago while fighting the Hulk,” said a Facebook user. “Massive!” commented another.

Many had several concerns about the record. “That is an insane amount of air pollution,” pointed out an individual. “Such a waste of money and resources,” commented another. “I’m shuddering at the level of air and noise pollution that happened during this,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this record?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Dec 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Dec 09, 2020 15:51 IST
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad
Dec 09, 2020 15:20 IST
China using big data to detain Muslim minorities in Xinjiang: Report
Dec 09, 2020 14:38 IST

latest news

Aparshakti Khurana: Shooting in my hometown is quite a dream
Dec 09, 2020 15:47 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan says Vikas Gupta is no mastermind
Dec 09, 2020 15:47 IST
Nine states implement ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ system: Finance ministry
Dec 09, 2020 15:45 IST
Sensex hits 46,100-mark first time, Nifty ends above 13,500 as markets end at record high
Dec 09, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.