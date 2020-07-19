Sections
Home / It's Viral / 15-year-old dog with poor eyesight sniffs out her human, her reaction will melt your heart

15-year-old dog with poor eyesight sniffs out her human, her reaction will melt your heart

The video documents the reaction of the dog and it’s too adorable to handle.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog. (Twitter/@jasemonkey)

Most dog parents will agree that all four legged furry creatures are the happiest when they are with their hoomans. This video, recently shared on Twitter, shows just that and the emotional quotient of the video has now won people over. Chances are that the clip will melt your heart into a puddle too.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows a person walking a dog on a leash. Within a few seconds, the person behind the camera comes close to the dog and the individual walking the doggo releases her. Initially, the animal walks towards the cameraperson and sniffs a little. The rest of the video documents the reaction of the dog and it’s too adorable to handle.

“At 15 her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me,” posted with this caption, the video is now making people go “aww.”



With over 4.3 million views, the video has prompted people to drop all sorts of comments. While some wrote how they cannot handle the happiness shown in the video, others were too happy to see it. There were a few who shared stories of their own pet kids.



“Is it just me or do others find this quite moving? Just a little tear in my eye as I watch the sheer joy and happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. If you’re thinking who is cutting the onions, then we understand you. “Your dog is so cute,” wrote another.

Someone tagged the Twitter handle “We Rate Dogs” and asked them to rate this bundle of joy. Excited, they wrote, “The way she starts hopping around I can’t handle it, 14/10.”

“I needed this video today, it makes me so happy,” wrote an individual and it makes us happy too.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No extension of lockdown in Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner
Jul 19, 2020 19:33 IST
Hardik can’t take his eyes off Natasa in new picture from maternity shoot
Jul 19, 2020 19:26 IST
ENG vs WI: Umpires disinfectant ball after Sibley accidentally uses saliva
Jul 19, 2020 19:30 IST
Dog with poor eyesight sniffs out her human, reaction will melt your heart
Jul 19, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.