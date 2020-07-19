15-year-old dog with poor eyesight sniffs out her human, her reaction will melt your heart

Most dog parents will agree that all four legged furry creatures are the happiest when they are with their hoomans. This video, recently shared on Twitter, shows just that and the emotional quotient of the video has now won people over. Chances are that the clip will melt your heart into a puddle too.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows a person walking a dog on a leash. Within a few seconds, the person behind the camera comes close to the dog and the individual walking the doggo releases her. Initially, the animal walks towards the cameraperson and sniffs a little. The rest of the video documents the reaction of the dog and it’s too adorable to handle.

“At 15 her eyesight isn’t great so she needs a little sniff before she recognises me,” posted with this caption, the video is now making people go “aww.”

With over 4.3 million views, the video has prompted people to drop all sorts of comments. While some wrote how they cannot handle the happiness shown in the video, others were too happy to see it. There were a few who shared stories of their own pet kids.

“Is it just me or do others find this quite moving? Just a little tear in my eye as I watch the sheer joy and happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. If you’re thinking who is cutting the onions, then we understand you. “Your dog is so cute,” wrote another.

Someone tagged the Twitter handle “We Rate Dogs” and asked them to rate this bundle of joy. Excited, they wrote, “The way she starts hopping around I can’t handle it, 14/10.”

“I needed this video today, it makes me so happy,” wrote an individual and it makes us happy too.

What do you think of the video?