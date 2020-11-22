Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 15th century bronze idols stolen from Tamil Nadu temple recovered from London

15th century bronze idols stolen from Tamil Nadu temple recovered from London

In 1978, four bronze idols - that of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman belonging to this 15th century temple were stolen

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 09:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Nagapattinam

The idols, which were recovered in London, reached the temple on Saturday from Chennai. (Twitter/@TodayBhakti)

The ancient Rajagopalaswamy temple at Ananthamangalam in Nagapattinam district got back three of its idols stolen 42 years ago,authorities said .

The idols, which were recovered in London, reached the temple on Saturday from Chennai.

In 1978, four bronze idols - that of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman belonging to this 15th century temple were stolen. Porayar police had registered a case and even arrested three people, but the idols couldn’t be traced.

Following information from a Singapore-based voluntary organisation which monitors the trade of artefacts in the international market, three of the four stolen idols were recovered from an antique collector in London during September this year,authorities said.



The Metropolitan Police in London handed over the three idols (Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita) to the Indian Embassy.

The idols were brought to India and the Union Culture Ministry handed it over to the Tamil Nadu government early this week. On Friday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami inspected the idols in Chennai and formally handed them over to the temple executive officer Sankareswari.

The idols reached the temple on Saturday from Chennai. Temple authorities said the idols would be formally reinstalled on November 25.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Nov 22, 2020 08:39 IST
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
Nov 22, 2020 07:34 IST
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis
Nov 22, 2020 08:35 IST
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
Nov 22, 2020 07:48 IST

latest news

15th century bronze idols stolen from Tamil Nadu temple recovered from London
Nov 22, 2020 09:36 IST
Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link
Nov 22, 2020 09:29 IST
Kerala Governor signs controversial police act amendment ordinance
Nov 22, 2020 09:24 IST
At 262, Delhi’s AQI still in poor zone on Sunday
Nov 22, 2020 09:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.