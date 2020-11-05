Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 164 dogs crammed into tiny house in Japan rescued by health officials

164 dogs crammed into tiny house in Japan rescued by health officials

An animal rights group will look for foster homes for the dogs after medical care.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:28 IST

By Reuters, TOKYO

Dozens of dogs crammed inside a tiny house in Izumo, wetsern Japan. (REUTERS)

Japanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the country’s worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights activist said on Wednesday,

The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30 square-metre (323 sq foot) house in the city of Izumo, in western Japan, in mid-October after neighbours had complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, the head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin.

The dogs lived crammed onto shelves and under tables and chairs.

“The entire floor was filled with dogs and all the floor space you could see was covered with faeces,” said Sagami.



Public health officials first visited the house seven years ago after getting complaints from neighbours about the noise and bad smell but the owner refused to let officials investigate at that time.

The three people living in the house said they could not afford to spay and neuter the dogs, so they kept getting more of them.

Sagami said the family has agreed to give up the dogs and his group would look for foster homes for them after they got medical care.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Nov 05, 2020 11:00 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stakes high in third phase
Nov 05, 2020 10:55 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
Nov 05, 2020 10:35 IST
US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 10:58 IST

latest news

A more conservative court hears same-sex foster parent case
Nov 05, 2020 11:02 IST
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Nov 05, 2020 11:00 IST
MI vs DC Preview: Rabada, Nortje key as Delhi eye maiden final
Nov 05, 2020 10:49 IST
Delhi riots case: Court finds evidence against him sketchy, grants bail to UAH member Khalid Saifi
Nov 05, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.