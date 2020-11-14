Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 17-year-old Bangladeshi teen wins global peace award for combating cyberbullying

17-year-old Bangladeshi teen wins global peace award for combating cyberbullying

Human Rights Activist and Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai on Friday announced the award to the 17-year-old for his involvement.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 13:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, The Hague Netherlands

Sadat Rahman set up his social organization and mobile app “Cyber Teens” to stop cyberbullying. (Instagram/@kidsrights)

Bangladeshi teen Sadat Rahman has won this year’s International Children’s Peace Prize for his work in combating cyberbullying.

Human Rights Activist and Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai on Friday announced the award to the 17-year-old for his involvement in setting up his social organization and mobile app “Cyber Teens” to stop cyberbullying, Anadolu news agency reported.

Sadat started his campaign after a 15-year-old girl committed suicide after suffering cyberbullying. The app “Cyber Teens” has given a platform to helpless teenagers needing help. Anadolu news agency further reported that the app has already supported over 300 victims of cyberbullying and led to the arrest of eight perpetrators of cybercrimes, and the app has reached over 45,000 teenagers.

“In 2017 Rohingya people sought refuge in Bangladesh due to violence in their country, I started organizing activities for them, it was then that I discovered the power of youth coming together [..],” Sadat was quoted as saying in the Hague.

“I feel proud to represent Bangladesh to the rest of the World with my work,” he said while adding that his success will be “when no one needs to use my app and there will be no cyberbullying anymore.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
Nov 14, 2020 14:19 IST
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Nov 14, 2020 14:04 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Nov 14, 2020 12:49 IST

latest news

ED Director S K Mishra’s tenure extended by one year
Nov 14, 2020 14:35 IST
Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown
Nov 14, 2020 14:37 IST
Typhoon Vamco leaves 53 dead, 22 missing in Philippines
Nov 14, 2020 14:30 IST
Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, likely to become ‘severe’ by evening: Weather experts
Nov 14, 2020 14:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.