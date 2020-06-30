Sections
17-year-old spends pocket money on PPE kits, grains, sanitisers, distributes them in Mumbai

17-year-old Husain Zakir collected his pocket money and bought PPE kits with it and other items, and started distributing them among the needy. This motivated his friends to join the initiative too.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mumbai

(ANI)

A 17-year-old boy distributed grains and hand sanitisers among the needy, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending Rs 15,000 pocket money he had saved.

The 17-year-old Husain Zakir decided to proceed with the initiative after hearing the news of medical staff and policemen dying due to the deadly virus.

Keeping this in mind, he collected his pocket money and bought PPE kits with it and other items, and started distributing them among the needy. This motivated his friends to join the initiative too.

When Rotaract Club came to know about the initiative, he was honoured and made the President of the club. “17-year-old Husain Zakir is thought to be the youngest President of a community-based Rotaract Club,” read a press release.



Husain’s father said, “One day Husain got very upset and asked me to help him, and I did. I feel very proud that at such a young age my son considered helping people.”

“We were frightened when we came to know about COVID-19, as we could neither go home nor sustain here. When Husain came to know about it, he provided me with grains, PPE kits and sanitisers. We are happy he came to help us, that too at this young age,” said a watchman.

