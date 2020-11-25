Sections
19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS recieves blood from CRPF jawans

19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS recieves blood from CRPF jawans

Two jawans came forth to donate blood for the 19-year-old.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir

The two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF’s 73rd Battalion, donated blood. (Twitter)

In a heartwarming gesture, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday stepped in to do their bit to help a 19-year-old girl undergoing a kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF’s 73rd Battalion, donated blood to Sayeeda, a patient from the Budgam district, possibly saving her life.

Netizens didn’t hold back while lauding the efforts of the jawans. “We salute you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute and respect,” commented another. The post was shared with the hashtags #HelpUsToHelpYou #DonateBloodSaveLife.

