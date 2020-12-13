Sections
2,000-year-old coins found in Uttar Pradesh village

The coins were taken into custody by the administration.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mau UP

The coins appear to be 1500 to 2000 years old. (Unsplash)

A total of 128 old coins and remains of statues and utensils were recovered by villagers while digging the earth in Mohammadabad Gohna tehsil on Saturday, District Magistrate Amit Kumar Bansal said.

He said the coins appear to be 1500 to 2000 years old.

On being informed by the villagers, all the things were taken into custody by the administration, the DM said.

The archaeological directorate has been informed and the administration has taken control of the area from where these things have been found.

