Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 200-foot-high glass floor bridge in Nalanda to be completed by March, see pictures

200-foot-high glass floor bridge in Nalanda to be completed by March, see pictures

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Nature Safari is being built in such a way that people of all ages will be able to enjoy the mountains and trees. All security arrangements will be there. The project will be completed by March 2021.”

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Nalanda Bihar

The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet. (Twitter/@ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Kumar said, “Nature Safari is being built in such a way that people of all ages will be able to enjoy the mountains and trees. All security arrangements will be there. The project will be completed by March 2021.”

The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet, Kumar said. “It is inspired by the famous glass bridge in China. It will be the first glass in Bihar and the second in the country,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tablighi Jamaat: Supreme Court asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
by HT Correspondent
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
by HT Correspondent
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
US lawmakers demand response to massive cyberattack
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi winter: Warmth of home, cozy bed and sunshine to beat winter chill
by Mallika Bhagat
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.