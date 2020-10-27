Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / 200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen

200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen

A big, roaming tortoise leaves tracks, and area farmers were able to see where Sparkplug had plowed through soybean fields.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:04 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, SARDIS CITY Alabama

The image shows Sparkplug, a 60-year-old African spurred tortoise. (Facebook/@Ty Andrea Harris)

A 200-pound tortoise named Sparkplug that escaped from a pen in Alabama is back home after a journey across two counties and at least one soybean field.

Sparkplug, a 60-year-old African spurred tortoise that lived in an enclosure in Etowah County, pushed its way out of the fenced pen on Thursday. A motorist who spotted the animal on the side of the road took it to his 200-acre (81-hectare) spread in Marshall County, owner Ty Harris told The Gadsden Times in a story Monday.

Harris found out what had happened after using social media to spread the word about Sparkplug, but there was still the matter of finding the tortoise on the land where he’d been released.

A big, roaming tortoise leaves tracks, and area farmers were able to see where Sparkplug had plowed through soybean fields. The man who initially released Sparkplug into the wild found the tortoise and returned it to Harris on Saturday.

“He just had a couple of days out on the town,” said Harris.

Harris used to operate a wildlife sanctuary in the area and got Sparkplug from a family in New Jersey that couldn’t keep the animal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Oct 27, 2020 07:03 IST

latest news

200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen
Oct 27, 2020 09:04 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to inaugurate three-day conference on vigilance, anti-corruption and all the latest news
Oct 27, 2020 09:04 IST
Alia Bhatt shares a fresh selfie with an inspiring note on dreams
Oct 27, 2020 09:00 IST
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet wedding reception: Newlyweds sing together
Oct 27, 2020 08:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.