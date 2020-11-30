Sections
‘2020 as a photo,’ writes Kim Kardashian while sharing picture with family. See why

Kim Kardashian shared this black-and-white photograph on November 29.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kim Kardashian shared a black-and-white picture on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts. (Twitter/@KimKardashian)

It is no lie that 2020 has panned out differently than what many would have hoped for or imagined. Yet, many have found humorous ways to cope with the adversity of the past year. Among those, is American reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Kardashian, who often shares entertaining content from her social media handles, has once again shared a witty post that may leave you giggling.

Kardashian shared this black-and-white picture on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts on November 29. “2020 as a photo,” reads the text shared alongside the snapshot.

The image shows Kardashian with her daughter North and her cousin Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter. What makes the photo a ‘2020 mood’ is everyone’s expression.

Check out the post below to see what that means:



If that share made you chuckle, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the Internet, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 2.5 million likes on Instagram and almost 3,000 retweets on Twitter.

Here are some appreciative words that people left under the post. One Instagram user said, “Hilarious”.

Another individual on the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “Mood”.

Tweeple had a similar reaction to the share. “North is such a vibe,” read one comment under the post. Do you agree?

A Twitter user stated, “This is perfect”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

