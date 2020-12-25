‘2020 in 4 photos,’ writes Delhi Metro while sharing yearly rewind. Seen it yet?

Saying that 2020 has been an unprecedented year may seem like an understatement. As this year draws to a close, many are reflecting on what the unusual happenings of 2020 meant for them. Among those is the official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro which has shared four images recapping the year. This post will not only seem highly relatable to Delhiites but may also leave many with a feeling of nostalgia, thinking about how things used to be.

The official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro shared these four images on December 25. “2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

Some say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, these pictures truly tell a significant tale.

The first snapshot shows the hustle and bustle that was synonymous with Delhi Metro stations in the past. The second as well as third photograph show how deserted trains and platforms had become over the year due to lockdowns. The last image depicts how travellers are using the services since they have resumed, i.e. whilst wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Check out the entire post here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this tweet has accumulated nearly 400 likes. It has additionally garnered many comments from netizens.

Here is an example of what tweeple had to say about the post. “This is actually a big change,” read one comment under the tweet.

What are your thoughts on this share?

