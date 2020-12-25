Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘2020 in 4 photos,’ writes Delhi Metro while sharing yearly rewind. Seen it yet?

‘2020 in 4 photos,’ writes Delhi Metro while sharing yearly rewind. Seen it yet?

The official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro shared these four images on December 25.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:53 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Some say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, these pictures truly tell a significant tale. (Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)

Saying that 2020 has been an unprecedented year may seem like an understatement. As this year draws to a close, many are reflecting on what the unusual happenings of 2020 meant for them. Among those is the official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro which has shared four images recapping the year. This post will not only seem highly relatable to Delhiites but may also leave many with a feeling of nostalgia, thinking about how things used to be.

The official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro shared these four images on December 25. “2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

Some say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, these pictures truly tell a significant tale.

The first snapshot shows the hustle and bustle that was synonymous with Delhi Metro stations in the past. The second as well as third photograph show how deserted trains and platforms had become over the year due to lockdowns. The last image depicts how travellers are using the services since they have resumed, i.e. whilst wearing masks and maintaining social distance.



Check out the entire post here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this tweet has accumulated nearly 400 likes. It has additionally garnered many comments from netizens.

Here is an example of what tweeple had to say about the post. “This is actually a big change,” read one comment under the tweet.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | ‘Ricks nai lene ka’: Netizens laud Delhi metro’s funny post on safety measures

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Fewest daily virus cases in Delhi for 131 days; 30 deaths
by HT Correspondent
Chandigarh celebrates low-key Christmas
by Rajanbir Singh
Kejriwal says BJP endorsing new farm laws
by HT Correspondent
61% of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi’s 5.5k hot spots: Delhi govt data
by Abhishek Dey
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.