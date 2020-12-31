‘2021, be kind’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post as she looks forward to New Year with ‘hope’

For many people across the globe, 2020 has been one of the most challenging years of their lifetimes. The pandemic has changed how we work, how we live and to some point how we communicate with each other. Now, people are waiting to usher in 2021 with hope. Among them is Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt post and also urged 2021 to “be kind”.

“Here’s looking at you 2021... with hope. It’s been a tough year for many amongst us. We have lost people we loved, saw humanity spring to the rescue of those despondent, masks on the faces of plentitude; however some masks slipped just enough to show us the true nature of things & people. But we are a stubborn lot ... hopeful, yet again, for a new year is set to dawn upon us. Won’t be diffident & say bring it on, no not this time for 2020 was brutal. Will surely say, 2021, be kind... for in that kindness will breathe new ideas, be hailed new victories & squeals of laughter erupting from our young shall truly delight us all,” she wrote. Irani also shared three hashtags - #hope, #heart and #happiness.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared, it has gathered nearly 35,000 likes and tons of comments. People wrote how they agree with Irani.

“Let’s hope for a better year ahead…for all... wherever they are and in what circumstances and yes, stubborn humanity is! Wishing you, your family and your Insta family a good and blessed start into 2021,” wrote The Accidental Prime Minster actor Suzanne Bernert.

“Well said, hope floats,” expressed an Instagram user. “So beautifully written,” commented another. “Such a wonderful articulation,” said a third.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?